Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $228.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.65. The company has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

