United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,863 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of United Community Banks worth $15,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Price Performance

NASDAQ:UCBI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.79. 10,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,960. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.05.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.