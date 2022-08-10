United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Shares Down 6%

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 63,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 21,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

United Development Funding IV Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

