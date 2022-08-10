United Parcel Service, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.52 (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.52 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

United Parcel Service has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. United Parcel Service has a dividend payout ratio of 46.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $13.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $4.72 on Wednesday, reaching $201.37. 33,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,362. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.42 and a 200-day moving average of $194.08. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $175.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $390,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $365,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 67.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

