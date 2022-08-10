Unity Software (NYSE:U) Announces Earnings Results

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Unity Software updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Unity Software Stock Performance

U traded up $5.11 on Wednesday, reaching $55.46. The company had a trading volume of 337,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,941. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on U. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,905 shares of company stock worth $2,169,306. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Unity Software by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Unity Software by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Unity Software by 684.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

