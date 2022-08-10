Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Raised to $49.00 at Barclays

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on U. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

NYSE U traded up $4.23 on Wednesday, hitting $54.58. 182,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,205,941. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.02.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $229,941.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 264,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,833.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,306 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

