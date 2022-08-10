Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Gap Down to $50.35

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.35, but opened at $48.89. Unity Software shares last traded at $54.25, with a volume of 161,944 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on U shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Trading Up 9.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.02.

Insider Activity

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $225,021.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,633,482.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,905 shares of company stock worth $2,169,306 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.