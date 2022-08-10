Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Down 78.0% in July

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Stock Up 20.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS UMGP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,466. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. Universal Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.67.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
