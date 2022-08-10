Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Down 78.0% in July

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Universal Media Group Stock Up 20.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UMGP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,466. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. Universal Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

