Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 5.2 %
UUU opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 million, a P/E ratio of -227.50 and a beta of 1.61. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.46.
About Universal Security Instruments
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Security Instruments (UUU)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.