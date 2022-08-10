Uno Re Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UNO)

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. Uno Re has a market cap of $3.61 million and $215,544.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uno Re has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Uno Re coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uno Re alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,071.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.85 or 0.00580172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00260169 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00017044 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Uno Re Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

Uno Re Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uno Re should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uno Re using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uno Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uno Re and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.