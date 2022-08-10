uPlexa (UPX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 92.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded up 35.9% against the dollar. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $109,743.81 and $2,155.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

