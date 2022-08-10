UREEQA Achieves Market Cap of $917,007.51 (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. During the last week, UREEQA has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. UREEQA has a total market cap of $917,007.51 and $1,395.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00039861 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014504 BTC.
About UREEQA
UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.
Buying and Selling UREEQA
