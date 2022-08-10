UREEQA Achieves Market Cap of $917,007.51 (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. During the last week, UREEQA has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. UREEQA has a total market cap of $917,007.51 and $1,395.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00039861 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014504 BTC.

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

