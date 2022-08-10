US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

US Ecology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $47.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.52. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $48.09.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Ecology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 512.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.