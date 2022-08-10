USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) vs. United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Financial Contrast

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) and United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of USCB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of United Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of United Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares USCB Financial and United Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USCB Financial 31.14% 53.40% 5.53% United Bankshares 33.26% 7.53% 1.19%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USCB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 United Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for USCB Financial and United Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

USCB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.99%. United Bankshares has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.18%. Given USCB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe USCB Financial is more favorable than United Bankshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares USCB Financial and United Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USCB Financial $67.42 million 3.68 $21.08 million ($4.31) -2.87 United Bankshares $1.07 billion 4.84 $367.74 million $2.58 14.90

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than USCB Financial. USCB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Bankshares beats USCB Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USCB Financial

(Get Rating)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About United Bankshares

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans and leases; construction and real estate loans; personal, student, credit card, commercial, and floor plan loans; and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit cards; safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security services; services to correspondent banks, including buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.