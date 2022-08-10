Utrust 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.90 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Utrust coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000637 BTC on exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $74.65 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,917.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00038661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00130549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00064676 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust.

Utrust Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

