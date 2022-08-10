V Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGID) Short Interest Update

V Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,785,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

V Group Stock Performance

Shares of VGID stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,096,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,819,125. V Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About V Group

V Group, Inc provides beverages primarily in the United States. It offers antioxidant nutritional drinks in natural flavors, such as Love Red, Powerful Purple, Outrageous Orange, and Raw Green under the and brand. The company is based in Carlsbad, California.

