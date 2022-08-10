V Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGID) Short Interest Update

V Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,785,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
V Group Stock Performance
Shares of VGID stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,096,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,819,125. V Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
About V Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on V Group (VGID)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for V Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.