Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Down 4.7%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.65 and last traded at $39.04. Approximately 1,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 32,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
