Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Down 4.7%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.65 and last traded at $39.04. Approximately 1,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 32,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.

Valhi Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valhi Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Valhi by 1.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Valhi by 39.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Valhi by 108.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

