Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Short Interest Down 75.3% in July

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the July 15th total of 140,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 463,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vallon Pharmaceuticals
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vallon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.2 %
VLON traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,672. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39.
About Vallon Pharmaceuticals
Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.
