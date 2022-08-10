Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $281.14

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $281.14 and last traded at $278.23, with a volume of 60 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $273.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,812,012.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,855 shares of company stock worth $8,193,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

