VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stake Boosted by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,700,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,360 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,503,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,304 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 707.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 928,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,605,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,463,000 after acquiring an additional 607,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,150,000.

NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.54. 77,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,750. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

