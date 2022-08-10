VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Position Increased by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $26.93. 1,495,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,691,891. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

