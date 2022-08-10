Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 211,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,591,048 shares.The stock last traded at $103.41 and had previously closed at $102.77.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,786,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 307,207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,912,000 after buying an additional 213,305 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 140,081 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

