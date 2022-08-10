Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,894,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.22. 51,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,350. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $64.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.48.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

