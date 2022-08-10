Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090,653 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,036,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.90. 271,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,492,619. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

