Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,653 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,983,000 after purchasing an additional 655,601 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.85. 396,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,492,619. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

