Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Increased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,345 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $6.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.00. 74,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,043. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.42 and its 200 day moving average is $256.23.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

