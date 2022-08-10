Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,307,000 after buying an additional 229,177 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $107.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,510. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average of $108.32. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

