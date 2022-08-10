Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $10.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,953. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.70.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

