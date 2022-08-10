Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.50. 2,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,557. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.75 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

