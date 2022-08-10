Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Decreased by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $21,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $905,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 625.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.28. 214,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858,287. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

