Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 1,044.4% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ VTWG traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.74. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,157. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund has a 52-week low of $140.37 and a 52-week high of $240.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.91.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.
