Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,598 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,807 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 267.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,890 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

