Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $5.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,123. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.03. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.