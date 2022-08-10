Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

VB stock traded up $4.55 on Wednesday, reaching $200.41. 1,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,123. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.03.

