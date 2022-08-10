Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $304,119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,498,000 after acquiring an additional 479,083 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,286,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 784,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,002,000 after purchasing an additional 369,374 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $139.81. The company had a trading volume of 22,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,367. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.85 and a 200-day moving average of $141.22.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.