Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Tops $1.59 on Exchanges

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00006975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $902,569.85 and approximately $4,293.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Vanilla Network Profile
Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network.
Vanilla Network Coin Trading
