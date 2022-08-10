Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $365,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $7.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $324.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,279,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,328,438. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.18 and a 200-day moving average of $321.68. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

