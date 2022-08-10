Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $609,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,735,000 after acquiring an additional 753,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,535,000 after acquiring an additional 707,482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,698,000 after acquiring an additional 311,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,161,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,052. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.36. 57,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203,410. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

