Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Makes New Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 37,486 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.22.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.32. 5,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,050. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.36 and its 200 day moving average is $154.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

