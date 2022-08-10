Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases Shares of 13,250 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 257,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 76,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,372. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78.

