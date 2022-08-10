Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.51. 429,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,168,420. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $277.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

