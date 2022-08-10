Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 155 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,256. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

