Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Trims Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $90.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,722. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

