Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $160-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.74 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VECO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

VECO traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 371,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,820. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Dennis Thomas St purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,766,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 988,143 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 718,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,615,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after buying an additional 53,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

