Vega Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $45.29 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00007567 BTC on major exchanges. Vega Protocol has a total market cap of $45.29 million and approximately $655,394.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vega Protocol

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 24,962,247 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol.

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

