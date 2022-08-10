Ventoux CCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTAQ) versus Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Financial Survey

Ventoux CCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ventoux CCM Acquisition and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventoux CCM Acquisition N/A -153.07% 0.76% Red Violet 2.88% -0.63% -0.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition and Red Violet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventoux CCM Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Ventoux CCM Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Ventoux CCM Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Red Violet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ventoux CCM Acquisition and Red Violet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventoux CCM Acquisition N/A N/A $3.84 million N/A N/A Red Violet $44.02 million 7.45 $650,000.00 $0.09 269.56

Ventoux CCM Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Red Violet.

Volatility & Risk

Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Ventoux CCM Acquisition

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors in North America. The company was formerly known as Chardan Global Acquisition Corp. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk. The company serves financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and telecommunication companies; law enforcement and government agencies; and collections, corporate security, and investigative firms, as well as solutions used for purposes, such as risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective customers, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current customers, as well as through direct sales. Red Violet, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

