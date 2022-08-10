Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Up to $16.00

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $16.99. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 638 shares.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,800,000. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,529,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,383,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 67,590 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

