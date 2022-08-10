Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Up to $17.95

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.95, but opened at $19.31. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 772 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VERA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $509.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CFO Sean Grant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,297.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vera Therapeutics news, CFO Sean Grant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,297.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne Curley sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $145,473.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,396.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,634 shares of company stock valued at $594,866. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 445.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.