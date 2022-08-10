Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTMGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 84.99% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%.

Verastem Stock Performance

Verastem stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. 8,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,064. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $234.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.78. Verastem has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verastem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Verastem by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verastem by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Verastem by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 370,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verastem by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Verastem by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 203,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

