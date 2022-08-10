Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 84.99% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%.

Verastem Stock Performance

Verastem stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. 8,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,064. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $234.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.78. Verastem has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verastem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

About Verastem

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Verastem by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verastem by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Verastem by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 370,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verastem by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Verastem by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 203,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

