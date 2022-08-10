Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 84.99% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%.
Verastem Stock Performance
Verastem stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. 8,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,064. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $234.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.78. Verastem has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verastem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.
Institutional Trading of Verastem
About Verastem
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
