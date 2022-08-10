Veritaseum Price Hits $40.90 on Top Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $87.91 million and $36,561.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for $40.90 or 0.00170984 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,917.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00038661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00130549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00064676 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Veritaseum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

